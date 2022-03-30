Tigers Football Insider: Memphis will always be home for former running backs coach

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

Former Memphis running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. is excited about his new job at TCU but told The Daily Memphian that leaving his hometown was a bittersweet moment.

“Anytime you leave a place that you call home is always tough, Jones. “You’ve built so many relationships and friendships throughout the years being a local high school coach there and coaching at the University of Memphis for the last four years. You’re not saying goodbye because Memphis is always home. But when certain opportunities arise then you’ve got to take full advantage of them.”

Jones coached at Westwood High School before joining the Memphis coaching staff. He spent four seasons as the Memphis running backs coach before accepting the same job at TCU.

“To be able to experience something new for not only myself and my family but to kind of branch out a little bit,” Jones said. “It’s a new challenge. It’s a new task. You’ve been at Memphis for four years and have done some really good things. You just kind of want to branch out a little bit and this place (TCU) is awesome.”

Jones received a lot of praise from Memphis fans on his way out. Although they didn’t want to see him leave, many of them wished him luck on his new journey. Jones said those well wishes and nice remarks meant a lot to him and his family.

“The city has done that for me,” he said. “It’s never goodbye with Memphis. It’s always home. That’s my birthplace. Gainsville Avenue is the street that I grew up on and I grew up in the neighborhood of Westwood. …I never expected TCU to come open three weeks ago or how many ever weeks it was. But it did and it all happened fast. You just want to make sure that you’re doing the right thing for your family. But the fans and the city of Memphis is what makes that place special. Just seeing the comments and the reactions of it really warmed my heart and it really, really means a lot. I don’t take a day for granted that I was there.”

The Tigers replaced Jones with former Charlotte running backs coach Sean Dawkins who has fit in well with the coaching staff and players. Jones said leaving the players made his decision even more difficult.

“It was tough leaving the running backs and the recruits that I brought in,” Jones said. “I brought in 25-30 guys I think including scholarships and walk-on guys. And the parents the relationships you build with those people. It was bittersweet but I was happy of their reaction and Memphis will always be a part of who I am and the love I have for that place and the university.”

