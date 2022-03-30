ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Football Insider: Memphis will always be home for former running backs coach

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpS5G_0euFnw4f00

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

Former Memphis running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. is excited about his new job at TCU but told The Daily Memphian that leaving his hometown was a bittersweet moment.

“Anytime you leave a place that you call home is always tough, Jones. “You’ve built so many relationships and friendships throughout the years being a local high school coach there and coaching at the University of Memphis for the last four years. You’re not saying goodbye because Memphis is always home. But when certain opportunities arise then you’ve got to take full advantage of them.”

Jones coached at Westwood High School before joining the Memphis coaching staff. He spent four seasons as the Memphis running backs coach before accepting the same job at TCU.

“To be able to experience something new for not only myself and my family but to kind of branch out a little bit,” Jones said. “It’s a new challenge. It’s a new task. You’ve been at Memphis for four years and have done some really good things. You just kind of want to branch out a little bit and this place (TCU) is awesome.”

Jones received a lot of praise from Memphis fans on his way out. Although they didn’t want to see him leave, many of them wished him luck on his new journey. Jones said those well wishes and nice remarks meant a lot to him and his family.

“The city has done that for me,” he said. “It’s never goodbye with Memphis. It’s always home. That’s my birthplace. Gainsville Avenue is the street that I grew up on and I grew up in the neighborhood of Westwood. …I never expected TCU to come open three weeks ago or how many ever weeks it was. But it did and it all happened fast. You just want to make sure that you’re doing the right thing for your family. But the fans and the city of Memphis is what makes that place special. Just seeing the comments and the reactions of it really warmed my heart and it really, really means a lot. I don’t take a day for granted that I was there.”

The Tigers replaced Jones with former Charlotte running backs coach Sean Dawkins who has fit in well with the coaching staff and players. Jones said leaving the players made his decision even more difficult.

“It was tough leaving the running backs and the recruits that I brought in,” Jones said. “I brought in 25-30 guys I think including scholarships and walk-on guys. And the parents the relationships you build with those people. It was bittersweet but I was happy of their reaction and Memphis will always be a part of who I am and the love I have for that place and the university.”

More from your Insider:

Memphis QB Gunnell is healthy and ready to try again

Grant Gunnell has returned from last year’s season-ending injury and will try to beat Seth Henigan for the starter’s job.

Running backs coach says Memphis is ‘situation you want to be in’

Sean Dawkins is happy to have joined a program that’s committed to the ground game, and it helps that there are familiar faces with his new team.

Tigers lose two linemen to medical retirement

Offensive lineman Evan Fields and defensive lineman John Cartwright are the second and third Tigers to be reported as medically retired since the end of last season.

Memphis pro day: Big day for Jacobi Francis in front of scouts

Calvin Austin III and Dylan Parham were the headliners, but some of their former teammates put themselves in position to likely receive an NFL team camp invitation.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

Tennessee high school basketball coach arrested for buying meth

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher and basketball coach at a Tennessee high school was arrested for purchasing meth. Layce Colter was arrested Thursday afternoon following a sting operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Colter is the head coach for the girl’s basketball team at Red Boiling Springs High School.
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two former Browns sign with the Steelers Thursday

As the Cleveland Browns have slowly pulled themselves out of the dregs of the NFL landscape, more and more former players are finding the ability to stick around the league. At one point, only a few former Browns scattered the league. A lot of Johnny Manziel, Justin Gilbert and Brandon Weeden making it six or fewer years in the league.
NFL
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthony Jones#American Football#College Football#Tcu#The University Of Memphis#Westwood High School
WREG

Zip codes with the most expensive rent in the Memphis metro area

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State's Malaki Branham to test NBA stock, could still return to Buckeyes

Ohio State's Malaki Branham, the 2022 Big Ten freshman of the year, is exploring his NBA draft potential while retaining the option to return to college. Underclassmen have until the end of April 24 to declare for the draft. The 2022 NBA draft combine will take place May 16-22 in Chicago, and underclassmen who wish to return to college have until the end of June 1 to do so. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
actionnews5.com

UofM’s Camden, Onu enter transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can add Sam Onu’s name to the list of Memphis Tigers Basketball Players entering the Transfer Portal. Onu, a 6′9″ center, redshirted this season as a freshman, only seeing action in the Tigers’ two pre-season games. He joins freshman forward John...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy