Here's The Hilarious Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a clip from his media availability to his Twitter account after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points on Tuesday evening, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116.

After the game, the NBA Champion posted a clip from his media availability, and the post can be seen in his tweet that is embedded below.

The Bucks improved to 47-28 (in the 75 games that they have played), which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had come into the game tied with 76ers, but now jumped them by a full game.

