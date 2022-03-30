ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's The Hilarious Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a clip from his media availability to his Twitter account after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points on Tuesday evening, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116.

After the game, the NBA Champion posted a clip from his media availability, and the post can be seen in his tweet that is embedded below.

The Bucks improved to 47-28 (in the 75 games that they have played), which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had come into the game tied with 76ers, but now jumped them by a full game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

