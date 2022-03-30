ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Nickles Parks found guilty of Jamie Stephens’ murder

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nickles T. Parks, 29, has been found guilty of the murder of Jamie Stephens, 31, whose body was found along a roadway in rural Winnebago County in early December 2018.

Parks was also found guilty of concealing a homicide.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the 9200 block of Knapp Road on December 10th, 2018, around 1:20 p.m. where a body had been found along the side of the road.

The body was identified as 31-year-old Jamie Stephens, who had died of several gunshot wounds.

Police say that Parks shot Stephens multiple times during a robbery of his cellphone, then drove out to Knapp Road to dump the body.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said officers found a 2011 Chrysler 300 belonging to Parks hidden in a Rockford garage. On December 7th, 2018, forensic investigators determined that Stephens died in the vehicle.

Joshua Whittie, 22, was the other occupant of the car at the time. He pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery and is serving a 20 year prison sentence.

Joshua Whittie

A third suspect, Amber Brewer was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Amber Brewer

Parks faces up to 60 years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on April 11th, 2022.

