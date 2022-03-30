ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas sports betting bill moves forward

By Rebekah Chung, Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeOn5_0euFm8MJ00

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives voted to pass a bill legalizing sports betting in Kansas on Wednesday.

After hours of debate, the House passed Senate Bill 84 , 88-36.

The bill authorizes sports wagering under the Kansas expanded lottery act.

The House amended the Senate bill to include language from their own version of the bill, House Bill 2740 , and also added amendments to address gambling addictions.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, said he supported the underlying bill, but also introduced an amendment to prevent gaming facility managers from offering a line of credit to people that are betting

“I think it’s time Kansas joined the rest of the country in moving in this direction. Doesn’t really do us any good to stand still. Other than it lets money leak out of the state and others around the country make the money, ” Miller said. “So, I don’t have a problem with the bill, but, it does have consequences. I have seen it first-hand. I know how devastating it can be. I don’t think this amendment goes nearly far enough to address it, but at least, it’s something.”

Miller’s amendment would also have facilities display tools that set limits on the amount of time and money a person spends on any interactive sport wagering platform, along with providing information on ways to seek treatment for addiction.

Another amendment was also added by Representative Adam Thomas, R-Olathe, that would tag two percent of the revenue received by the state for the state problem gambling fund. The money would also be used to help people suffering from gambling addiction.

Both amendments were adopted.

Still, some representatives expressed their concerns and opposition to the bill.

“We hear a lot in this body about the most vulnerable people in Kansas, and yet, today, once again, just like we did with the casinos, we will talk about having a gambling fund to help the addiction,” said Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita. “It does not make a lot of sense to say, let’s create another addiction for the most vulnerable in Kansas.”

In 2021, Kansas lawmakers failed to pass a bill to legalize sports betting in the state.

Kansas AG wants parental control over TikTok, Snapchat

Supporters of the measure have argued that the bill will have major financial benefits for the state, along with allowing Kansas to finally move forward with other states that have legalized sports wagering.

Earlier this month, Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs, said the Senate is weighing options, like including “apps” for smartphones.

In a hearing , the House’s version of the bill received strong support from casinos, but pushback from the greyhound industry .

Ultimately, lawmakers in the House and Senate will have reach an agreement to get something passed.

The bill could go to the Senate, or it could also go to a conference committee, where a smaller group of lawmakers from each chamber go over differences in the bill.

We’ll see if we can’t work ’em out, but we got to see what passes before because there could be additional amendments put on,” Olson said. “But, I think it’s a bill that when me and the House get together we’ll be able to hash out the differences.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

KSN News
KSN News

12K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmakers moving forward with bill to end settlement abuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that would regulate the selling of structured settlements. The bill would require the appointment of an outside attorney to advise judges on whether to approve the move for anyone who appears to suffer from mental or cognitive impairments. The bill passed out of the Senate civil law committee Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Sports
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Senate Bill#Gambling Addiction#House#D Topeka
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Legalized sports betting gets new push in Kansas Legislature

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The odds of being able to place a bet on your favorite team's season or how well a player might do in a game might be the best ever here in Kansas. Tuesday, the House's committee on Federal and State Affairs held a hearing on HB 2740, which would legalize sports betting in Kansas. Under the bill, people could bet both in person at either a casino or some lottery locations or online through a mobile app.
WICHITA, KS
WEKU

Ky. lawmakers take up sports betting bill

Senate President Robert Stivers at the Ky. capitol in frankfortStu Johnson/WEKU. Legislation to legalize sports wagering across the Commonwealth is now in the hands of the Kentucky Senate. The bill passed out of the House Friday on a 58 to 30 vote. Senate President Robert Stivers said he doesn’t personally see now as the time or place for sports betting. The Manchester republican added he’s not sensing a groundswell of support in his chamber.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSN News

Kansas sports betting talks underway, greyhound racing clash ahead?

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are negotiating a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, kicking off a round of conference committees on Thursday. The push to get a bill passed this year is very much alive. Sen. Rob Olson, a Republican from Olathe who chairs the Fed and State conference committee that’s working […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas man banned from doing business after refusing to give refund

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday that a Manhattan man who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in Kansas. Douglas L. Bell III violated a 2021 consent judgment, according to the attorney general’s office. The judgment indicated Bell violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act with his […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy