Yes, it's true; Thomas Jefferson High School in central El Paso is set for demolition later this summer. Jefferson High School opened in 1947 (formerly Burleson Elementary) to help with the overcrowding of students at the time. Seventy-five years later, the iconic school will be torn down later this summer and will serve as a new parking lot located next to the new 3-story school that has already gone up.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO