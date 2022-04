Sen. Mike Lee outlined what he will be looking for in a U.S. Supreme Court justice as Senate confirmation hearings started Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Utah Republican also expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the nine-member court as he has done in previous confirmation hearings, noting Justice Stephen Breyer, the liberal justice Jackson would replace and for whom she worked as a law clerk, also opposed so-called court packing.

