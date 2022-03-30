ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Settlement shields Mass. ratepayers in National Grid sale

By Colin A. Young
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNsMd_0euFkuPq00

BOSTON (SHNS) – If National Grid goes through with its sale of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Electric Company, Massachusetts ratepayers will not be on the hook to cover $29 million in annual costs that are currently being divided among the states that National Grid serves, Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday.

National Grid owns electric companies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, and spreads the costs of some of its more centralized services (like its legal department, customer service arm, finance office and more) across its territory.

But if the sale of Narragansett Electric is approved, “the loss of Rhode Island as a sharing partner for these costs would result in millions of dollars in additional costs that Massachusetts consumers would ultimately have to pay,” the attorney general’s office said. Healey announced that her office has reached a settlement with the utility company under which National Grid would either mitigate or absorb the $29 million in added costs annually and would provide a one-time $7.9 million credit to customers to account for projected increases in those shared services costs between the start of the settlement and the next state regulatory review of the utility’s rates.

“Massachusetts families should not be forced to shoulder millions of dollars in extra costs for their utility services from this sale,” Healey said. “We are pleased to have secured a resolution that not only protects customers from higher rates but provides additional benefits during a time of need.”

The terms of the settlement will only take effect if National Grid’s sale of Narragansett Electric to Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. is approved. The transaction was approved by Rhode Island regulators but is being challenged by the Rhode Island attorney general’s office. An early March ruling from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which granted Healey’s request for a stay of a necessary Department of Public Utilities order, put the deal on an indefinite hold, the Providence Journal reported .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WWLP
WWLP

17K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Rhode Island State
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Grid#Shns
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy