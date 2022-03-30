ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo Police investigating early morning stabbing on Iturbide Street

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the sixth homicide of the year. It happened on Wednesday morning at the 2200 block of Iturbide Street when police...

www.kgns.tv

ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD investigating overdose after body found at motel

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are investigating an overdose after a body was found at a motel. The body of a man was found at a motel located at Business 83 and Bridge Avenue. According to Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera, the death was a result of an overdose. The man has not yet […]
WESLACO, TX
Laredo, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Transferred to the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen indicted after deadly shooting at raspa stand

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The teenager involved in a deadly shooting at a raspa stand in Donna was indicted. According to court documents, Francisco Alejandro Castillo, 18, was indicted for the charges of murder, attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons and attempted murder in reference to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 12. […]
DONNA, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Woman had grandchild, 7, with her while selling drugs

A suspected drug dealer brought along her 7-year-old granddaughter while selling crack cocaine and heroin, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 2 p.m. March 8, Laredo police narcotics officers were conducting surveillance at Park Street and San Francisco Avenue, when a woman and a child arrived in a silver Lincoln MKZ. The Lincoln parked next to the housing project homes on Park Street. Officers observed another woman approach the passenger side and a "hand to hand" was made, according to court documents. "A hand...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Raid in Chacon neighborhood yields one arrest, narcotics, cash

A man was arrested after authorities raided a suspected drug house in the Chacon neighborhood, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Hector Javier Venegas, 52. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Seymour Avenue. Deputies seized 54.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin and 1.6 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff's officials said the narcotics seized had an estimated street value of $4,240. Authorities also seized approximately $10,115 in drug proceeds. "The way the cocaine was packaged indicates it was going to be sold and distributed locally, and possibly end up in the hands of our children," said Sheriff Martin Cuellar in a statement. "I remind the community to please report any suspicious activities by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward."
WEBB COUNTY, TX

