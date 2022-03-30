Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier D. Souto will join the Miami-Dade Public Library System to celebrate the grand opening of the new Westchester Library Health and Wellness Information Center

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a new way to ease the pain at the pump? E-scooters may be another alternative in Miami-Dade County. The county is launching a new pilot program to usher in more scooters. “I’ve been hearing that the hospitals are full of people from the accidents,” a pedestrian said. Safety concerns have been a driving factor in delaying a more robust network of scooter-share programs. That’s why it’s taken Miami-Dade County so long, now it’s introducing its first-ever scooter pilot program. “Put the kickstand up, put a foot on, slowly kick away and use the throttle,” Tyler Wilson, Helbiz Launch Manager...

