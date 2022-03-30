ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth family displaced by fire

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A family is left without a home after a fire ripped through their house late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to Freemont Street around 10 p.m. saw heavy flames shooting from the roof.

Chief Peter Andrade said crews were able to knock the flames down quickly and keep them from spreading past the second floor.

No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

    Courtesy Dartmouth Fire District 1
    Courtesy Dartmouth Fire District 1
    Courtesy Dartmouth Fire District 1
    Courtesy Dartmouth Fire District 1
    Courtesy Dartmouth Fire District 1
