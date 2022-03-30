Baltimore Police investigating triple shooting in East Baltimore

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and his detectives are investigating a non-fatal triple shooting.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of North Broadway around 10:27 a.m.

According to police, an off-duty officer working Johns Hopkins security heard gunfire and notified police dispatch. When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old, 34-year-old and 37-year-old with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators , at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.