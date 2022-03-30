ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

St. Ignace's Schultz selected Division 3 All-State

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
Ally Schultz of St. Ignace was selected to the Associated Press Division 3 All-State first team for girls basketball.

Schultz, a 5-9 senior guard, was a four-year starter for the Lady Saints and the team’s leading scorer. She was an outright or co-varsity MVP for three straight seasons and a starter on the team’s state runner-up squad as a freshman.

Schultz averaged 20.1 points, 6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 6.8 steals per game as a senior. Schultz was the Straits Area Conference Player of the Year, and helped the Saints win the league title. She was the only returning starter for the Saints this season, and helped lead the team to a district title and a 20-3 overall record before bowing out in the regional semifinals.

Schultz has signed with Ferris State.

“Ally’s leadership and encouragement toward her teammates has been the most impressive part of the journey this year as she helped bridge the gap for the younger players,” St. Ignace coach Dorene Ingalls said. “Ally finished her career with 1,325 points and will be in the Saints record books for steals, assists and blocks as well. She will be playing at Ferris State University next year. Ally will be top of her class and has over a 4.0 GPA. She is a special person on and off the court and will be missed so very much.”

Senior Mya Petticord of Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior led the Gators to the Division 3 state championship this season and she is the Michigan Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year. Petticord finished her career as Arbor Prep’s all-time leading scorer with 1,709 career points. Petticord averaged 22.9 points a game.

Petticord leads a 12-player first team that includes two teammates, sophomore Stephanie Utomi and senior Karianna Woods. The rest of the team includes seniors Lizzy Liedel of Erie Mason, Grace Bradford of Maple City Glen Lake, Emma Schierbeek of McBain, Ally Schultz of St. Ignace, Kyla Wiersema of Muskegon Western Michigan Christian and Mackenzie Miller of Schoolcraft and juniors Lexi Bowers of Kent City, Adelyn Moore of Caro, and Samantha Dietz of Watervliet.

The Division 3 girls’ basketball All-State team was selected by a panel of eight sports writers.

The 2022 Associated Press Division 3 girls’ basketball All-State team:

Player of the Year: Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Coach of the Year: Aleah Holcomb, Kent City

First Team All-State

Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.

Lizzy Liedel, Erie Mason, Sr.

Lexie Bowers, Kent City, Jr.

Grace Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr.

Emma Schierbeek, McBain, Sr.

Adelyn Moore, Caro, Jr.

Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Sr.

Kyla Wiersema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Sr.

Samantha Dietz, Watervliet, Jr.

Mackenzie Miller, Schoolcraft, Sr.

Stephanie Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, So.

Karianna Woods, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.

Second Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the eight-member panel)

Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix, Sr.

Erin Sherwood, Dansville, Sr.

Madelyn Geers, Kent City, So.

