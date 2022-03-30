ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer draws up massive trade package for Knicks to acquire Donovan Mitchell

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUs6L_0euFjEot00

Donovan Mitchell, a superstar that many Knicks fans hope finally breaks their curse and takes on the challenge of coming to New York to rescue a starved franchise, didn’t seem too happy with his Jazz after Tuesday night’s loss.

Utah coughed up a lead to the Clippers, Mitchell received a technical foul, and the Jazz slid to fifth in the West after their fifth loss in a row. After the game, Mitchell was at a loss for words, only able to say that the team’s late-season slide felt an awful lot like last year’s swoon.

“I don't know. I don't know,” Mitchell said. “It's the same shit. I don't know.”

Mitchell, a New York native and a die-hard Mets fan, is a three-time All-Star who could be growing frustrated with his situation in Utah, and Gio says if he is seeking an entirely new kind of discourse, the Knicks could certainly deliver.

“You want some different ‘bleep,’ come over here,” Gio said.

But what exactly would it take to swing a deal for Mitchell, who recently signed a five-year contract extension? Gio, and Jerry agreed that the Knicks should apply a “whatever it takes” approach to bring in the 25-year-old superstar, but Boomer said he would have limits.

That being said, he still did present a potential trade package, and it would be a massive haul going back to Utah.

“You gotta keep RJ Barrett,” Boomer said. “I got Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and two first-round picks going there. That would be the extreme for me to go.”

Boomer said he was hesitant to include Toppin in the deal, as he has shown promise in his increased role late in the season, and while it would be very difficult for Knicks fans to part with Quickley, who has been playing very well after slumping early in the year, and Grimes, who showed plenty of promise in a rookie season halted by a knee injury, Mitchell could be a game-changer and the star the team has craved since it acquired Carmelo Anthony.

That Anthony trade could serve as a lesson for the Knicks, who sent a massive haul to Denver to bring him in over a decade ago, but it would certainly take another big package to get Mitchell. Of course, it would have to be confirmed first that Mitchell wants out of Utah in the first place, and Boomer warned that Mitchell’s comments on Tuesday night shouldn’t be taken as a star who wants a change of scenery.

“The Knicks need to get somebody. He has to be unhappy in Utah. We don’t know that for a fact,” Boomer said. “When we hear him after a game like that and they’re in the midst of a losing streak, and they lose a game in which they had a big lead, he’s gonna be down after the game. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to be there.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
