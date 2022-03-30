ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exec at Applebee’s franchisee fired for suggesting ‘paycheck to paycheck’ workers be paid less

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN2YO_0euFj6qK00

(NEXSTAR) – A mid-level executive working for an Applebee’s franchisee has been terminated after sending an email to colleagues which suggested that rising gas prices and inflation would allow the franchisee to hire employees at lower wages.

The executive, who was employed by the Missouri-based Apple Central Group, was fired on Monday, Applebee’s confirmed this week.

In a leaked email sent to his colleagues on March 9, the executive — believed to be Wayne Pankratz — said inflation gave the franchisee a new “advantage” as it would “increase application flow and has the potential to lower our average wage.”

“We are no longer competing with the government when it comes to hiring,” the email’s author explained. “Stimulus money is no more, supplemental unemployment is no more. This benefits us … people who [were] relying on unemployment money, simply will have less money to spend. It will force people back into the work force.”

The executive also acknowledged that “most of our employee base and potential employee base live paycheck to paycheck,” and some “will need to work more hours or get a second job” to maintain their current standards of living.

“Do things to make sure you are the employer of choice,” he advised. “Get schedules completed early so they can plan their other jobs around yours. Most importantly, have the culture and environment that will attract people.”

The leaked email was later shared to social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter , where it drew immediate backlash. An Applebee’s manager in Lawrence, Kansas, told the Springfield News-Leader that he quit his job the same day he became aware of the email, but not before printing out “a couple dozen” copies and posting them throughout the restaurant. Another employee at the restaurant claimed that approximately 10 other workers had quit as well, according to the outlet.

In response to the leaked memo, Applebee’s released a statement appearing to confirm its legitimacy while distancing itself from the opinions of its author. This week, the company added that Pankratz had been fired.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” said Kevin Carroll, the chief operations officer at Applebee’s, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The individual has been terminated by the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurants in this market.

“Our team members are the lifeblood of our restaurants, and our franchisees are always looking to reward and incentivize team members, new and current, to remain within the Applebee’s family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com

2K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

478K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why A Leaked Memo Scandal Is Leading To An Applebee's Boycott

The cost of fuel and food have strong ties. In 2021, supply chain issues caused the price of gas and foodstuffs to skyrocket, and many families felt this economic crunch, per NBC News. Rising gas costs have also affected the price of food in other countries. According to CP24, mounting diesel costs in Canada have influenced food prices, potentially by up to 35%. This inflation spells disasters for many, but one particular company has seemingly celebrated the skyrocketing cost of oil.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Daily Mail

Kmart responds to rumours the store is getting rid of manned checkouts for GOOD - saying there will always be staff in stores

Kmart Australia has addressed rumours circulating among shoppers that staffed checkouts are being removed from stores. The speculation began after customers shared their concerns with thousands on Facebook, claiming the department store is 'phasing out' manned checkouts and will only offer self-serve machines. 'Shame on Kmart for switching totally over...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Paycheck#Nexstar#Apple Central Group
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Applebee's wants to be more like McDonald's than Olive Garden

Applebee's used to pitch itself as a place for customers to come, sit, and stay a while. Then the pandemic happened, and Applebee's had to pivot. When local governments ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, they had to quickly make their food available for delivery or pickup. For some restaurants, like pizzerias, that wasn't such a big deal. But for others, like Applebee's, it meant a drastic change in their operations — and a huge dip in sales, at least at first.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
LivingCheap

Enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza buffet for $3.14 at Cicis

Pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis and its popular all-you-can-eat pizza buffet. The buffet also includes pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to mark their calendar for National Pi Day for big savings.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
WTRF- 7News

Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits. Walmart is not […]
RETAIL
pymnts

Grubhub, Uber, Postmates Lose Bid to Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit by Diners

Grubhub, Postmates and Uber will still face a lawsuit over allegations of their food delivery fees resulting in higher restaurant prices even for people not using the apps, a Bloomberg report said, as a federal judge refused to dismiss the case. The proposed class-action suit by diners was filed in...
LAW
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy