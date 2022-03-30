ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC football cracks top 12 for three-star tight end

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program took a step forward in the recruitment for a three-star tight end in the 2023 recruiting class.

Texas native Reid Mikeska made an update to his recruitment last week, narrowing down his of 43 offers down to just 12 teams. The tight end announced that he will be focused on North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound tight end is an intriguing prospect that is drawing significant interest from some of the top programs in the country as you can see by his final 12. The Tar Heels have been involved in this recruitment heavily and are hoping to add him to their offense for the 2023 class.

As of now, there’s not really a clear favorite to land Mikeska and this recruitment is likely going to last through the Summer. It will be interesting to see if he does get on campus for a visit to UNC and if they make the cut for his next list.

UNC football announces home game designations for 2022 season

