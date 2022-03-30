ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers discover farthest star yet – but it’s long gone

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UK4Oq_0euFhuNd00
World News

Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.

But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a few million years after emerging.

Its swift demise makes it all the more incredible that an international team spotted it with observations by the Hubble Space Telescope.

It takes eons for light emitted from distant stars to reach Earth.

We definitely just got lucky

“We’re seeing the star as it was about 12.8 billion years ago, which puts it about 900 million years after the Big Bang,” said astronomer Brian Welch, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the study appearing in Wednesday’s journal Nature.

“We definitely just got lucky.”

He nicknamed it Earendel, an Old English name which means morning star or rising light — “a fitting name for a star that we have observed in a time often referred to as Cosmic Dawn”.

The previous record-holder, Icarus, also a blue supergiant star spotted by Hubble, formed 9.4 billion years ago – more than 4 billion years after the Big Bang.

In both instances, astronomers used a technique known as gravitational lensing to magnify the minuscule starlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340JPK_0euFhuNd00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Gravity from clusters of galaxies closer to us — in the foreground — serve as a lens to magnify smaller objects in the background. If not for that, Icarus and Earendel would not have been discernible given their vast distances.

While Hubble has spied galaxies as far away as 300 million to 400 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, their individual stars are impossible to pick out.

“For those, we’re seeing the light from millions of stars all blended together,” Mr Welch said. “In this one, it’s magnified so that we can see just this one star.”

Vinicius Placco of the National Space Foundation’s NOIRlab in Tucson, Arizona, described the findings as “amazing work”.

He said that based on the Hubble data, Earendel may have been among the first generation of stars born after the Big Bang.

Future observations by the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope should provide more details, he said, and “provide us with another piece of this cosmic puzzle that is the evolution of our universe”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlLSF_0euFhuNd00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Current data indicates Earendel was more than 50 times the size of our sun and an estimated million times brighter, outsizing Icarus.

Earendel’s small, yet-to-mature home galaxy looked nothing like the pretty spiral galaxies photographed elsewhere by Hubble, according to Mr Welch, but rather “kind of an awkward-looking, clumpy object”.

Unlike Earendel, he said, this galaxy has probably survived, although in a different form after merging with other galaxies.

Earendel may have been the prominent star in a two-star, or binary, system, or even a triple or quadruple-star system, Mr Welch said.

There is a slight chance it could be a black hole, although the observations gathered in 2016 and 2019 suggest otherwise.

Regardless of its company, Earendel lasted barely a few million years before exploding as a supernova that went unobserved, as most do, Mr Welch said.

The most distant supernova seen so far by astronomers goes back 12 billion years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Sacred Bridge on fact-finding mission at Leopardstown

Connections of Sacred Bridge expect to have a clearer idea of her potential ambitions for the rest of the season after Saturday’s Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. The daughter of Bated Breath looked every inch a top-class filly in the making in winning...
WORLD
newschain

Rangers have ‘let down many, many fans’ by pulling out of Sydney cup

Organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have accused Rangers of letting their fans down and refuted allegations they had reneged on aspects of the contract. Rangers announced on Thursday that they would not take part in the tournament in Australia in November, which would have seen them play Celtic abroad for the first time.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Welch
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Nasa image of star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies

Nasa’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released on Wednesday from the James Webb Space telescope was a test shot – not an official science observation – to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1m miles (1.6m km) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomers#Giant Star#Hubble Space Telescope#Gravity#Johns Hopkins University
WKBW-TV

Asteroid the size of a house flies by Earth

A 49-foot-wide asteroid the size of a house is flying by Earth on Monday causing astronomers to take note, but it's not expected to be cause for alarm experts say. The newly discovered space object, called 2022 FB2 by astronomers, was first detected on March 26, NASA says. The flyby comes just after another asteroid, called 2022 FD1, passed just 5,400 miles from Earth on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA spots giant debris cloud created by clashing celestial bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system's history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Chinese astronomers discover more than 500 new open cluster candidates

By analyzing the data from ESA's Gaia satellite, Chinese astronomers have discovered 541 new open cluster candidates in the disk of our Milky Way galaxy. The finding, which includes median parameters of these cluster candidates, was detailed in a paper published March 10 on the arXiv pre-print server. Open clusters...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy