The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again moved to lower its cruise ship Travel Health Notice from "high" to "moderate." While high, or "Level 3" recommendations call on passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel, "Level 2" recommendations ask passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel to the destination.

