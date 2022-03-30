Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gives update on violence prevention efforts in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gave an update on the efforts in Little Rock to curb violence in the city during a news conference Wednesday.

This briefing comes after a particularly violent weekend in Little Rock, with 11 people reported shot and two people killed around the city.

Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey discussed the city’s two most recent homicides saying, “We don’t need to be settling our differences with weapons.” He recommended that existing problems be solved with conflict resolution and communication instead.

Humphrey also added that one of the police department’s proactive measures will be scheduled discussions and talks as well as quarterly meetings with different neighborhoods.

