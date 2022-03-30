ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Is the Allform sofa with chaise worth the high cost?

By Vanessa Nirode
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent the majority of 2021 working out of town on Apple TV’s production of “Spirited” (to be released during the 2022 holiday season) and a Netflix movie about Bayard Rustin. When I finally arrived home at the end of December, I did what I often do after a long job:...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

This $16 IKEA Item Totally Revamped My Home Office Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved apartments during the pandemic, I knew I would have to figure out creative ways to decorate on a budget because the economic downturn caused me to lose some of my clients. And while work-from-home life has its benefits, it also meant I’d be staring at the same drab four walls all day. I figured I might as well decorate the wall above my desk with something creative to inspire me while I banged away at my laptop.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaise#Sofa#New York City
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

18 Home Decor Items from The Pioneer Woman We’re Shopping Now

There are so many cute must-haves in The Pioneer Woman's decor line—and it's all super affordable!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home was inspired by a slide viewer to give guests the best views of Tasmania’s coastline

Dolphin Sands Studio is a tiny timber home that uses sustainable minimalism to bring its residents as close to Australia’s Tasmanian shores as possible. Matt Williams Architects is a Tasmania-based architecture firm that specializes in sustainable architecture to bring clients as close to the sandy dunes of Australia’s southern island as possible. One of their latest undertakings finds a 36 square-meter tiny home only yards away from the ocean’s shoreline, positioned safely amongst the dune’s natural vegetation. Designed for a couple of artists, the Dolphin Sands Studio is a timber, triangular dwelling that was built to serve as the couple’s home until their larger residence is finished.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Netflix
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Make Your Backyard Time Even Better With This Outdoor Furniture and Decor from Grandin Road

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. The perfect backyard looks different for everyone. For some, it’s walking out the back door to an overflowing garden and a view of rolling hills; for others, it’s sliding open a balcony door to a few precious square feet of space in the city. Whatever your alfresco visions consist of, Grandin Road is here to make them a (very stylish) reality.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Adding Character With a Colorful Couch

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss how to create an outdoor kitchen that’s both weather protected and primed for entertaining. Often the most prominent piece of furniture in a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

10 Best Comforters: Fluffy Finds for Deep Zzz’s (2022)

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some are all about the bass, but we’re all about the bedding. We are heavily invested in upgrading our sleep setups, which is...
RETAIL
NBC4 Columbus

Best black wicker patio furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Long summer days are precious and rare. For just a few months, we get to relax outdoors with a cool beverage until the crickets come out. If you’re looking to make the most of them, what better way than to create a modern outdoor sanctuary with some black wicker patio furniture?
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

Ask the expert: 'Is paint protection treatment on a new mini worth the cost?'

Alex Robbins is contributing editor at Telegraph Cars where, as well as responding to readers' queries, he also contributes reviews of new and used cars, together with articles on buying and selling. His knowledge of the used car market informs his many buying guides relating to the best buys in...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy