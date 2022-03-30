ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This Bad News for the Semiconductor Shortage?

By Jose Najarro
Today's video focuses on recent news affecting technology stocks. Here are some highlights.

  • Automobile production continues to get hit left and right, even though many investors were expecting a better year for the industry. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently closed its Gigafactory Shanghai due to a surge in local COVID-19 cases. Another company affected is General Motors (NYSE: GM) , which will pause production of certain vehicles in its Indiana factory due to chip shortages.
  • Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is testing a new feature to help users discover new podcasts. This feature is possible due to the acquisition of Podz, which Spotify made in the summer of 2021. Spotify has invested heavily in original content for its platform, and this feature should help users have a better listening experience.
  • The price of silicon wafers, a material used during semiconductors' manufacturing process, is expected to rise. The rise in this material will increase expenses for other semiconductor companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) , and the increase in costs will trickle down the line. Investors in semiconductor companies should keep an eye out for net income to be sure it is growing faster than expenses.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of March 29, 2022. The video was published on March 29, 2022.


Jose Najarro owns Spotify Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Spotify Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Nvidia stock remains relatively cheap compared to 2021, and the company's growth is showing no signs of cooling down. Roblox is growing at a terrific pace already, and the metaverse could give it a big boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
