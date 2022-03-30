ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Arhaus Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

By Danny Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 27.5%. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 22.9%.

The catalysts that sent the purveyor of high-end furniture higher were quarterly earnings results that were far better than expected.

So what

For the fourth quarter, Arhaus generated revenue of $238 million, up 46% year over year. The company's gross profit margin expanded by 208 basis points to 41.4%, up from 39.3% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $123 million climbed 77%. This resulted in adjusted net income of $17 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTbA9_0euFgFEt00

Image source: Getty Images.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $211.5 million and adjusted EPS of $0.04.

Arhaus gave investors other reasons to cheer. The company reported comparable growth of 40.5%, up from 19.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Now what

Arhaus is expecting its impressive growth to continue, issuing a robust forecast for 2022. Management's outlook called for net revenue growth of 40% at the midpoint of its guidance, while expecting net income to more than double.

The company went public back in November, just as the IPO market began to cool. While Arhaus originally planned to sell shares in a range of $14 to $17, the stock was eventually priced at $13. Even then, shares fell more than 4% on its first day of trading, ultimately losing as much as 47% of their value before bottoming earlier this month.

Given the challenging environment the stock has faced thus far, investors were eager for any good news. Arhaus' better-than-expected results were just the catalyst shareholders were hoping for.

10 stocks we like better than Arhaus, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Arhaus, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Arhaus, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Arhs#Ebitda
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy