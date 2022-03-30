ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Stamos reveals cryptic final text sent from Taylor Hawkins

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

John Stamos is giving fans a glimpse of his close friendship with Taylor Hawkins in the days following the Foo Fighters drummer’s death .

The “Full House” alum, 58, tweeted Saturday — a day after Hawkins tragically died of an apparent drug overdose at age 50 while on tour in Colombia — the cryptic final text the rocker sent him.

Stamos said Hawkins told him, “‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s–t together before we die.'”

The actor noted, “Wise words from my friend- put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Stamos also posted a video from Hawkins on Instagram Tuesday, in which the musician joked that he should have been the one hired as a spokesman for Geico and not Stamos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEvFk_0euFg7GK00 Taylor Hawkins called John Stamos a “good buddy” of his.WireImage

“Stamos is a good buddy of mine — he’s a good guy,” Hawkins said in the clip. “I like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. He’s a great dude — all that stuff.”

He continued, “But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I’ve got to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial … where he flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine.”

Hawkins joked that the Geico execs went with Stamos because he is “better looking” before adding, “But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos. I got this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UeIY_0euFg7GK00 Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters from 1997 until his death in 2022.Getty Images

Stamos wrote in the caption of the video, “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal! #gonewaytoof–kingsoon.”

Fans sent their condolences to the “Big Shot” star in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Taking some hard losses lately john… hang in there bro…. sending love.”

Stamos also recently lost his former “Full House” co-star and best friend Bob Saget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHH3e_0euFg7GK00 Stamos and Bob Saget often referred to each other as “brothers.”FilmMagic

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65.

Stamos delivered the eulogy at the former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host’s funeral.

He said in part of Saget’s passing, “I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to.

“I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.”

Comments / 1

Page Six
Page Six

89K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

25M+

Views

Related
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee Says He Spoke to Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death in Emotional Tribute

Tommy Lee is in shock over the death of his friend and fellow world-renowned drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Lee took to Instagram on Sunday, hours after news broke of Hawkins' untimely death, and shared an emotional tribute, revealing that he spoke to the Foo Fighters drummer just hours before he died in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Taylor Hawkins
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget Told Stage Crew He Was Suffering From Long-Term COVID, Hearing Issues Before Death

A stage crew member reported that Bob Saget was not feeling well before his final show and alleged head injury that lead to his death. Bob Saget knocked his final show out of the park, but he apparently wasn’t feeling well that night. Rosalie Cocci, a showrunner who works at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall — where Bob’s final performance took place before his death — told investigators Bob said he wasn’t doing well health-wise, per TMZ. The woman said Bob told her he was suffering from long-term COVID and his hearing was also off, as he was constantly asking the crew to turn everything up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptic#Wireimage#Geico
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

89K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy