John Stamos reveals cryptic final text sent from Taylor Hawkins

John Stamos is giving fans a glimpse of his close friendship with Taylor Hawkins in the days following the Foo Fighters drummer’s death .

The “Full House” alum, 58, tweeted Saturday — a day after Hawkins tragically died of an apparent drug overdose at age 50 while on tour in Colombia — the cryptic final text the rocker sent him.

Stamos said Hawkins told him, “‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s–t together before we die.'”

The actor noted, “Wise words from my friend- put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Stamos also posted a video from Hawkins on Instagram Tuesday, in which the musician joked that he should have been the one hired as a spokesman for Geico and not Stamos.

Taylor Hawkins called John Stamos a “good buddy” of his.WireImage

“Stamos is a good buddy of mine — he’s a good guy,” Hawkins said in the clip. “I like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. He’s a great dude — all that stuff.”

He continued, “But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I’ve got to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial … where he flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine.”

Hawkins joked that the Geico execs went with Stamos because he is “better looking” before adding, “But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos. I got this.”

Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters from 1997 until his death in 2022.Getty Images

Stamos wrote in the caption of the video, “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal! #gonewaytoof–kingsoon.”

Fans sent their condolences to the “Big Shot” star in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Taking some hard losses lately john… hang in there bro…. sending love.”

Stamos also recently lost his former “Full House” co-star and best friend Bob Saget.

Stamos and Bob Saget often referred to each other as “brothers.”FilmMagic

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65.

Stamos delivered the eulogy at the former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host’s funeral.

He said in part of Saget’s passing, “I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to.

“I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.”