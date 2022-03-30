Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum Wants A Win In Emotional Return

The New Orleans Pelicans look to continue their winning ways in CJ McCollum’s return to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, 9 th Western Conference) look to continue their winning ways in CJ McCollum’s return to face the Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12 th ). McCollum left Portland as the fifth-highest scorer in franchise history. He is second overall in made three-pointers and eighth in assists. He was very active in the city beyond the court and it will be an emotional game after spending the first nine years of his career in the Pacific Northwest.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When: March 30, 2022 @ 9:00 PM CT

Where: Moda Center Portland, OR

How To Watch/Listen: Bally Sports NO, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) hugs guard CJ McCollum (3) at the end of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum , Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Portland Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson, Brandon Williams, Drew Eubanks, CJ Elleby, Elijah Hughes

The rest of the Pelicans have to help McCollum secure a win and all but eliminate the Trail Blazers from NBA Playoffs contention. Former Pelican Josh Hart likely will not even suit up. The Trail Blazers are four games behind the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers for the final spot with only six games remaining. Portland only played an eight-deep rotation of reserves against the Oklahoma City Thunder two nights ago.

It’s hard to scout Portland but New Orleans should be able to cruise to a comfortable win. They’ll have the six best players in the game and according to NBA Team stats, New Orleans just does everything a little bit better than Portland, especially since CJ McCollum moved to the Crescent City.

McCollum said of the trade to New Orleans, “I think that I'm just what they've needed and they're just what I've needed, especially at this stage in my life.”

The Pelicans will be close to full strength against Portland’s skeleton crew. McCollum will have Brandon Ingram back in the starting lineup. Those two stars playing with Jonas Valancuinas, Herb Jones, and Jaxson Hayes have been running teams off the court. That five has a 121.6 Offensive Rating while playing stout enough defense (114.6 Def. Rating) to keep up with any NBA Finals contender.

Only NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (61) has more double-double games than Valancuinas (48), who is also third in total rebounds and fifth in rebounds per game. Hayes (9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) has settled into a role supporting Valancuinas around the paint. Only two NBA players have more steals than second-round rookie Herb Jones. Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham should be able to stretch leads on the reserve unit.

Mar 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green (right) talks with guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during a timeout in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Green’s team is just one game ahead of the Spurs and Lakers as they embark on a four-game road trip. They need at least three road wins to secure a home play-in game. They have just two regular-season home games remaining. Coaching against that sense of urgency in a McCollum-led squad is not something anyone is looking forward to, including Portland’s Chauncy Billups.

"I think it's going to be so much fun for everybody to have CJ back in the building," Billups said . "He's probably going to be overwhelmed with all the love that he gets from our locker room, the fans. It's much deserved, so I'm happy to see him. I'm not happy to game-plan for him, obviously."

