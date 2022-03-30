ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Troopers: Drunk driver flees traffic stop in Schoharie County; Found, arrested at residence

By Steven Cook
 2 days ago
SCHOHARIE COUNTY – A drunk driver fled a traffic stop in Schoharie County Monday evening before being arrested at his residence, state police said.

Troopers identified the man charged as Clifton F. Kirk Jr., 40, of Summit. He was charged with felony DWI due to a prior conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and misdemeanor fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Monday on Route 10 in Summit, state police spokeswoman Trooper Kerra Burns said.

A trooper attempted to stop Kirk there for a series of traffic violations, Burns said. The trooper activated their lights and attempted to stop Kirk, but Kirk did not stop.

The trooper did not give chase. Instead, troopers found Kirk a short time later at his residence. He was taken into custody and refused sobriety tests and the breath test, Burns said.

He was arraigned and released to return to court later.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

