Electric scooter company Spin is teaming up exclusively with ride-hailing business Lyft to provide scooter rentals in cities across the country, beginning with Nashville. Spin CEO Ben Bear joined Cheddar News to talk about the rollout and detail how Lyft users will be able to access Spin scooters. "It's a completely native integration, and we think reducing that friction it's just gonna be key to getting more people out of personal cars and onto bikes and scooters across the country."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO