Suspected pimp charged after Midtown undercover prostitution deal

By Laura Schweizer
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A woman accused of being a pimp was taken into custody in Midtown and charged Tuesday night.

According to a warrant, on March 29, human trafficking investigators set up an undercover prostitution deal near Elliston Place and 24 th Avenue North. Officers said once the prostitute arrived, she texted the undercover detective.

Detectives waiting inside the business nearby spoke with the prostitute who said she is the victim of human trafficking, and Treasure Sanford, 34, is her pimp.

The victim reportedly told detectives that Sanford posts sexual ads and responds to text messages from clients on behalf of the victim, and even chooses which clothes and pictures to post for the ads.

Sanford was charged with trafficking for a commercial sexual act.

