Want to make contact with University City’s State, County, and Local representatives? Here is a list of current (as of March 18, 2022) elected representatives and government resources. For Primary Election and Redistricting Updates, scroll to the end of the list. Please contact UCCA at UniversityCityNews@gmail.com if you have suggestions for others to add to this list.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO