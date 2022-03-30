ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

How to Fix Owatonna’s Two Too Low Bridges

By Roy Koenig
A pair of too low bridges in Owatonna is the subject of an engineering study. The public is invited to an information night to address the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridges on Mineral Springs Road (pictured) and School Street. The open house is Monday, April 4 from 4 to 6 pm at...

