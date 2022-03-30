ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals send Nolan Gorman, others to minor leagues

By Gregg Palermo
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS–The work of getting the Cardinals roster down to 28 in time for next Thursday’s season opener, St. Louis sent nine players to the club’s minor league camp Wednesday, including the organization’s top positional prospect Nolan Gorman.

Gorman started spring training with a path to making the Major League opening day roster as part of the team’s left-handed approach to the DH spot but struggled, leading to the club’s decision to sign veteran Corey Dickerson as a DH/extra OF option. Last week, the team added veteran infielder Cory Spangenberg, further eating into available at-bats behind Tommy Edman at second base.

In addition to Gorman, infielders Kramer Robertson and Anderson Tejada, outfielders Alec Burleson and Conner Capel and pitchers James Naile, Zach McAllister and Kyle Ryan, plus catcher Clint Coulter were assigned to the club’s minor league camp.

The team’s roster now sits at 40.

