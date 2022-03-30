ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Teen Found In Alley With Gunshot Wounds In Head Was Victim Of Targeted Murder: Report

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Braylon Gannon Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers

Police are offering rewards of up to $8,000 dollars for information regarding the recent slaying of Baltimore teen Braylon Gannon.

The 15-year-old boy was being targeted when he was gunned down by multiple suspects on the night of Friday, March 25, according to WJZ.

Braylon was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the back of his head when officers found him lying on the ground in an alley in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 — nearly 4.5 hours after he was shot, Baltimore Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Footage shows two suspects, one walking behind Gannon before shooting him, and another coming out of the shadows after the teen was already on the ground and shooting him again, WJZ says.

Gannon was a student at Carver Vocational Technical High School, FOX45 reports. According to one of his classmates, Gannon was “always nice, goofy, a calm kid,” the outlet reports. "Baltimore still getting worse and worse by the day,” the student continued.

Baltimore City Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

