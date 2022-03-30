AAA’s “One-Tank Getaways”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As gas prices climb, Idaho families are looking for a change of scenery that won’t break the bank. AAA recommends a “one-tank getaway” (give or take a couple of gallons) to explore the treasures in our own backyard.

“Because we live in close proximity to such amazing places, we may be tempted to take them for granted,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “With pump prices putting a major strain on the family budget, a short-range adventure this spring can satisfy the desire to travel while preserving the funds to pay for a bigger trip this summer.”

One-tank getaway ideas

From Boise:

  • Baker City, OR (Oregon Trail, Sumpter Valley Dredge State Heritage Area)
  • Pendleton, OR
  • Hells Canyon National Recreation Area (Riggins)
  • McCall (Ponderosa State Park, etc.)
  • Twin Falls area (Shoshone Falls, Thousand Springs State Park, City of Rocks)
  • Bruneau Sand Dunes and Observatory
  • Craters of the Moon National Monument
  • Sun Valley/Ketchum

From Twin Falls:

  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Wendover, NV/UT
  • Stanley (Yankee Fork Gold Dredge, ghost towns of Bonanza and Custer)
  • Lava Hot Springs

From Pocatello:

  • Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Park
  • Jackson Hole, WY
  • Provo, UT
  • Park City, UT

From Idaho Falls:

  • Butte, MT
  • Bozeman, MT
  • Salt Lake City, UT

Because some destinations are more remote, AAA recommends bringing an emergency kit, complete with food, water, extra clothing, blankets, a basic first aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, some flares or reflectors, and basic tools.

Always have your vehicle inspected before taking a road trip, especially if services along the way may be limited. Share your travel plans with a friend or family member who can act on your behalf if you fail to arrive or return on time.

“Keep in mind that this time of year, temperatures can still get very chilly at higher elevations and in the late night and early morning hours, and the roads may be difficult to traverse,” Conde said. “Always choose a trip with safety in mind, and check road and weather conditions before you go. If the timing isn’t right for some destinations, there are plenty of other options that will do the trick.”

