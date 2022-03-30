ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell: Push for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself is "inappropriate"

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday condemned calls by some Democrats for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself amid revelations about his wife's activism, calling it a "new and inappropriate pressure campaign." Driving the news: Recently revealed text messages...

www.axios.com

Axios
Axios

Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Senate#House#The Supreme Court
Salon

Democrats ramp up the pressure on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from future Jan. 6 cases

A group of Democratic senators and representatives have asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from future cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to the Supreme Court asking Thomas to recuse himself from those cases and to provide a written explanation for why he did not do so in previous cases, in a move prompted by the revelation that his wife Ginni Thomas was repeatedly pressuring White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help Donald Trump overturn his election loss, reported the "Washington Post."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Shrug at Glaring Conflict of Interest in Clarence Thomas Ruling on Election-Related Cases

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas waged a QAnon conspiracy-fueled push to get White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the results of the 2020 election at the same time her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was ruling on cases pertaining to it. Democrats, legal scholars, and other observers are calling for Thomas to recuse himself from future election-related cases. Republican Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, however, aren’t too concerned. Neither is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Speaking at an event in Florida on Friday alongside Jordan, McCarthy dismissed calls for the conservative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Is Clarence Thomas Really Untouchable?

Ginni Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—but far more than that, she’s a D.C. power broker. She runs a consulting firm that boasts it can “open any door in Washington.” She’s launched the careers of right-wing media stars like Dan Bongino and has a knack for building up ideological networks. In the years since her husband was confirmed to SCOTUS, Ginni Thomas has made herself a key part of the conservative infrastructure in D.C. For example: A few years ago she started the Impact Awards, an annual luncheon celebrating conservative icons as well as the movement’s more obscure foot soldiers. In 2019, the luncheon was held at the Trump International Hotel; toward the end of the ceremony, she gave an award to Mark Meadows, who was then a congressman but, within a few months, would become the chief of staff for Donald Trump. Last week, the Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 got ahold of some of Ginni Thomas’s text messages, sent directly to Meadows in the wake of the 2020 election. In these texts, Thomas urges Trump and his supporters to keep Joe Biden out of office and encourages them to “stop the steal” with the fervor of a zealot. Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate, has followed Ginni Thomas for a while—and he thinks these texts may be just the beginning. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about what role Ginni Thomas plays in Washington, and what it means for the Supreme Court. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Amy Klobuchar demands Clarence Thomas RECUSE himself from Supreme Court election cases over wife Virginia's texts with Mark Meadows: GOP Rep. Kinzinger says he's 'not convinced' Trump's ex-chief of staff gave all messages to Capitol riot committee

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election-related cases during a Sunday TV interview, days after a damning report revealed his wife's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results. 'The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable. You have the wife of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
