ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg conducting survey on City Hall schedule

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg is asking for residents’...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

City launches community bond survey

The City of Flagstaff is conducting a Community Bond Survey to gather feedback from Flagstaff residents on which potential bond packages are most important to them for the 2022 election. The survey will be available online from March 17 through March 31. If members of the public need help accessing the internet to complete the online survey, they can visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Downtown location (300 West Aspen Ave.) or East Flagstaff Community Library (3000 N 4th Street, Ste 5). Paper copies are available at City Hall and both libraries.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council opens tent bids, conducts other business

Ocean City government may save $20,000 on a tent rental contract for three big events this year. At a work session Monday, Councilman Lloyd Martin, standing in for Council Secretary Tony DeLuca, and City Manager Terry McGean opened bids from three companies vying to serve as the sole outdoor tent provider for Springfest, Sunfest and the Winterfest of Lights.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Woman late for Albany Airport flight tried to board plane on tarmac

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Herkimer County woman is now facing charges- after officials say she ran onto the Albany international airport runway, while trying to catch her flight. The Albany county sheriff's office says this all happened yesterday afternoon- near gate A-3 at the airport. Deputies say Marilyn...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Wwti
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

County legislature chairwoman discusses Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deal on the new Bills stadium isn’t just good news for Bills fans, but also for the surrounding communities. The details of a community benefits agreement are currently being negotiated between the Bills and local leaders. The chairwoman of the Erie County legislature, April Baskin, joined News 4 at 4 […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens Without Power in Binghamton

New York State Electric and Gas is reporting 77 customers in the City of Binghamton without power to start March 28. The utility says it is “assessing” a restoration time. The majority of the NYSEG customers were on the North Side in the area of Chenango Street, but power outages reportedly stretched to over a dozen customers on Court Street and the Chenango River Promenade.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WSAW

City wants public opinion in public transit survey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Metro Ride and the Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are seeking input about the future of public transit in the Wausau metropolitan area. The survey is part of a five-year transit plan to develop transportation strategies in the area. “It’s very important to get the public’s...
WAUSAU, WI
The Monroe News

City of Monroe launches parks and trails survey

The City of Monroe is looking for input regarding the future of its pedestrian, bicycle and park improvements. The city recently launched a 17-question parks and trails survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofMonroeParks-Trails. City leaders are currently developing plans to expand pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and update the Monroe's 5-year park plan. These plans make the city eligible to apply for state grants and other sources of funding.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy