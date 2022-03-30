Ogdensburg conducting survey on City Hall schedule

The City of Flagstaff is conducting a Community Bond Survey to gather feedback from Flagstaff residents on which potential bond packages are most important to them for the 2022 election. The survey will be available online from March 17 through March 31. If members of the public need help accessing the internet to complete the online survey, they can visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Downtown location (300 West Aspen Ave.) or East Flagstaff Community Library (3000 N 4th Street, Ste 5). Paper copies are available at City Hall and both libraries.
Ocean City government may save $20,000 on a tent rental contract for three big events this year. At a work session Monday, Councilman Lloyd Martin, standing in for Council Secretary Tony DeLuca, and City Manager Terry McGean opened bids from three companies vying to serve as the sole outdoor tent provider for Springfest, Sunfest and the Winterfest of Lights.
I have seen some ridiculous takes in my day and this one may be the most ridiculous of all. Let's be honest, any city or town has its flaws, scars, and areas that may not be the most desirable. Unfortunately, when most outsiders assess the livability of a city they tend to focus on those flaws. Folks tend to focus on the negative.
Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Herkimer County woman is now facing charges- after officials say she ran onto the Albany international airport runway, while trying to catch her flight. The Albany county sheriff's office says this all happened yesterday afternoon- near gate A-3 at the airport. Deputies say Marilyn...
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you have seen the gas prices absolutely soar to heights that we have really only seen, MAYBE, one time before. Gas in Western New York has hit, at the highest pump, $4.69. Absolutely insane. Gas prices have been on the increase since...
If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The firefighters and veterans parades that have been a staple of the Erie County fair are coming to a halt this year, along with the annual camp-out on fair property. Officials with the Erie County Fair tell News 4 the cancelation comes after dangerous behavior and too many incidents from past […]
Part of the former Camp Boyhaven property has been sold to New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the 219-acre parcel of land is now a part of Middle Grove State Forest.
GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a village of a little more than 2,500 people, when 600 jobs are lost, the impact is felt just about everywhere. "It's kind of detrimental," said Wanda Koch, owner of the Wicked Glen, a restaurant along Cattaraugus Creek in the center of town. "There...
It looks as if there will be more apartments built in Saratoga Springs. Well, that's if one developer gets its way. They are eyeing an old brewery to put up a four-story apartment complex. What Brewery Will Be Demolished?. Olde Saratoga Brewery in the northeast corner of Saratoga Springs closed...
IRVING, N.Y. — Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels is speaking out after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that money from casino funding will be used to pay for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. A video was posted to the Seneca Nation media page on Facebook on...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deal on the new Bills stadium isn’t just good news for Bills fans, but also for the surrounding communities. The details of a community benefits agreement are currently being negotiated between the Bills and local leaders. The chairwoman of the Erie County legislature, April Baskin, joined News 4 at 4 […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Empire CBD, a local hemp-cannabis retailer that once had shops across Central New York, is closing its last outlet. The Empire CBD at Destiny USA will likely close by the end of April, according to owner Yardley Burgess. Two other shops, at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown and Sangertown Mall in New Hartford, closed earlier this year.
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting 77 customers in the City of Binghamton without power to start March 28. The utility says it is “assessing” a restoration time. The majority of the NYSEG customers were on the North Side in the area of Chenango Street, but power outages reportedly stretched to over a dozen customers on Court Street and the Chenango River Promenade.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Metro Ride and the Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are seeking input about the future of public transit in the Wausau metropolitan area. The survey is part of a five-year transit plan to develop transportation strategies in the area. “It’s very important to get the public’s...
The City of Monroe is looking for input regarding the future of its pedestrian, bicycle and park improvements. The city recently launched a 17-question parks and trails survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofMonroeParks-Trails. City leaders are currently developing plans to expand pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and update the Monroe's 5-year park plan. These plans make the city eligible to apply for state grants and other sources of funding.
