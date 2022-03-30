ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest

By Jarred Burk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police say a second person was arrested in connection to the apprehension of a fugitive on Tuesday. Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was...

