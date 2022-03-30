ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colm Tóibín - The Magician

Cover picture for the article"The Magician" is the tenth novel from Colm Tóibín,...

WDBO

Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' wins Folio Prize for literature

LONDON — (AP) — “The Magician” by Irish writer Colm Toibin won Britain’s Rathbones Folio Prize for literature on Tuesday. Toibin’s fictionalized account of the life of German writer Thomas Mann beat seven other finalists to the multi-genre 30,000 pound ($40,000) prize, including South African writer Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel “The Promise,” Selima Hill’s poetry collection “Men Who Feed Pigeons” and Philip Hoare’s art history book “Albert and the Whale.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

What real-life mobsters really thought of The Godfather

On June 28, 1971, the Italian-American Civil Rights League held its second annual Unity Day rally at Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. An estimated 15,000 people were there, brought together by the League’s founder and main man, Joseph Colombo – an immaculately-dressed, headline-nabbing salesman and family man. Joe Colombo was on a mission to rid America of the word “Mafia” – which he claimed was a myth – and stop the defamation and harassment of decent, law-abiding Italian-Americans.
SOCIETY
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Review: Matthew Broderick and SJP team up on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — The very setting of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is under threat, right from the opening scene. The mighty Plaza Hotel — an elegant castle overlooking Central Park — has a date with the wrecking ball. “Today it has to be new. Old is no good any more,” we are told.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Paul Herman, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dies at 76

Click here to read the full article. Paul Herman, the character actor best known for his role as club owner Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in “The Sopranos,” died Tuesday. His “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli confirmed the news in an Instagram. He was 76. A cause of death has not been announced. “Paulie was just a great dude,” Imperioli wrote in his Instagram post. “A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America , The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last...
CELEBRITIES
Colm Tóibín
Thomas Mann
tvinsider.com

‘Julia’: Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce & Bebe Neuwirth Whet Our Appetites (VIDEO)

HBO Max‘s new series Julia is a delicious treat. The frothy but never-frivolous bio-series starring the dazzlingly charming Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as the culinary icon Julia Child hits like a four-course meal. You get an early taste of Child’s affable appeal and her marriage to supportive husband Paul (the great David Hyde Pierce) before the story really starts cookin’ with her rise to fame with PBS’s The French Chef.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marvin J. Chomsky Dies: ‘Roots’ & ‘Star Trek’ Director Who Won Four Emmys Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Marvin J. Chomsky, a four-time Emmy-winning director whose credits include the seminal 1977 miniseries Roots, Holocaust and dozens of TV series including the original Star Trek and Hawaii Five-O, died Monday. He was 92. His son, producer Peter Chomsky, told Deadline that his father died in his sleep but gave no other details. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The elder Chomsky already was a veteran TV director when he scored an Emmy nomination for helming two episodes of the groundbreaking slavery saga Roots. He went on to win Emmys for directing the harrowing 1978...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Revisor – Kidd Pivot

Revisor is a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance. It is the critically acclaimed dance-theatre performance created by award-winning choreographer Crystal Pite and playwright Jonathon Young, based on Nikolai Gogol’s play The Government Inspector. ​. Young and Pite revise an archetypal comic plot to serve as the basis for...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Roland Joffe in Talks for World Wars Movie at APX, Cast Adds Olivier Martinez, Klaus Maria Brandauer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Killing Fields” and “The Mission” director Roland Joffé is in talks to helm an epic drama spanning the two World Wars in a project set up with international film and media fund APX Capital Group. “L’Inverno” is the first pic to emerge from APX’s new Music World Films & TV venture — a new division headed by Mathew Knowles (Beyoncé’s father), who sold his Music World Entertainment Group to APX last month. As part of the deal, the film and TV division of Knowles’ company has been merged with the studio. APX will complete...
MOVIES
Variety

Aaron Sorkin, Bartlett Sher Team for ‘Camelot’ Revival

Click here to read the full article. Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” that oft-old story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, will return to Broadway featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin. That creative change may mean that Lancelot and Queen Guinevere will be doing a lot more walk and talks than they did in the original 1960 production or the 1967 film version. The revival, the first since 1993, is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater and will reunite Sorkin with director Bartlett Sher, his collaborator on the mega-hit stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Lincoln...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

History Of A Pleasure Seeker - Ordered to Pilot by Hulu

Hulu has handed a pilot order to History of a Pleasure Seeker, a one-hour musical drama based on Richard Mason’s novel of the same name. Mason is adapting his book himself with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson helming the pilot and exec producing. Written and executive produced by Mason,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 1 Recap: Marvelous Mystery, Mysticism and Blackout Action

Marvel's Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+, with the premiere episode, "The Goldfish Problem" now available to watch. Moon Knight is one of Marvel's most complex heroes, and a lot of viewers will be discovering the character for the first time through this show. In order to help guide fans along (and to inform fans that haven't yet had a chance to see the episode, we'll be doing weekly recaps of Moon Knight's episodes, explaining the major topics, developments, or new elements that have been introduced.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

PBS’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’: TV Review

Ken Burns' latest offering is a four-hour look at the wide-ranging life of the Founding Father, inventor, diplomat and writer. I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.
TV & VIDEOS

