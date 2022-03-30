ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best WWI movies of all time

By Annalise Mantz
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a movie night? Watch one of the...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwi#Movie Night
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Movie is Turning Into Netflix Hit

There is no realm Samuel L. Jackson can't conquer. The actor has proven himself at the box office and with critics, and he's spend the last 14 years serving as the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular franchise in all of entertainment. He may not have his name and face on most of the posters, but he's the glue that held the films together for quite a while, and he's still actively turning in work as Nick Fury. Jackson is one of our most well-known and beloved actors, a fact that's reflected by the attention he's getting on Netflix.
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Says These Two Things Can Ruin a Blockbuster Movie

Ryan Reynolds has officially begun sizing up production on the third Deadpool film. Marvel studios and the actor have finally found the perfect person to helm the threequel in Shawn Levy, leading fans to believe that things can only go up from here. Deadpool 3 is also set to bring back Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films, to pen the script.
MOVIES
ABC 15 News

Movie ticket prices & the future of film

The pandemic impacted so many industries, but it may have completely transformed the movie business. Between lockdowns, quarantine and the growing popularity of streaming services, movie theaters across the nation have had to adapt to the new normal. That included putting safety precautions in place, requiring masks and social distancing, as well as increased sanitation to their facilities.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SFGate

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream ‘CODA,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ and Other Oscar-Winning Films

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. The 2022 Oscars have come and gone, and what a show it was.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind-the-Scenes Scramble for Oscar Tickets Left Insiders FumingWhere to Watch Oscar-Winning Film 'Belfast' OnlineTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Performance Apple’s CODA made history for becoming the first streaming film to win best picture, while Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor and...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?. Here is some food for thought. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in...
MOVIES
Deadline

U.S. Theaters From Regal To Indies Will Play 2014 Ukrainian Film ‘The Guide’ Starting Friday With Proceeds Going To Relief Effort

Click here to read the full article. A group of theater owners from giant Regal to independent cinemas have signed on to screen Ukrainian director Oles Sanin’s 2014 feature film The Guide starting Friday, with proceeds going to relief efforts for the war-ravaged country. More Stories On Russia-Ukraine Conflict It’s not clear at how many locations, but the expanding list of national and regional chains that have agreed to show the film includes Regal, National Amusements, Harkins, Landmark, Laemmele, Cinepolis, Malco Theatrers, the Angelika Group, B&B Theatres, Santikos Theatres, Cinemex, Xscape Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, Imagine of Canada, Celebration, Bow Tie Cinemas, Milgram...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Contractor': Is the Chris Pine Action Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Desperate times call for desperate measures and in Chris Pine’s new movie, the measures his character takes land him in even deeper waters. Initially titled Violence of Action but renamed The Contractor in November 2021, this action thriller follows James Harper, a discharged U.S. Special Forces Sergeant, who is dismissed with no pension and no funds to care for his family. James turns to a black ops operation for some quick cash but when the operation goes south, he soon finds himself on the run, fighting to stay alive.
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ Cost a Combined $1 Billion to Make

Granted Wikipedia is not the most reliable source for information on Hollywood budgets (or really anything) but it claims that Avengers: Infinity War cost Marvel “$325-400 million” and Endgame cost “$356-400 million.” And generally, that’s the range of budgets you see for the movies online. (Maybe everyone else is just using Wikipedia for their numbers.) Combined, that would put the budget of the two movies at approximately $681-800 million total.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy