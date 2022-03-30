ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bpKD_0euFbnEW00

March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Sea Beast.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated adventure film Wednesday.

The preview follows Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), a celebrated monster hunter who sails the seas in search of fantastic creatures. He finds an unlikely companion in Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young stowaway on his ship.

"Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history," an official description reads.

Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke also have voice roles.

The Sea Beast is written and directed by Moana, Big Hero 6 and Bolt co-director Chris Williams. The film is Williams' first as a solo director.

Variety previously said the movie is inspired by the fantastical beasts illustrated on 16th and early 17th century nautical maps.

The Sea Beast premieres July 8 on Netflix.

Urban is known for playing Éomer in The Lord of the Rings films and Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot movies.

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Kathy Burke
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#The Sea Beast#Adventure Film#Seas#Urban
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
digitalspy.com

Top Gun 2's final trailer teases return of classic character

Top Gun: Maverick has teased the return of a major character in its final trailer. Ahead of its rescheduled release in May, the Top Gun sequel has shared a new trailer that features a portrait and mention of Val Kilmer's character, Iceman. In the clip, Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm)...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
Deadline

Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock ‘n’ roll forever. No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble. Watch the Elvis trailer...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
startattle.com

You Won’t Be Alone (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

In an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, a young girl is k—–ped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Startattle.com – You Won’t Be Alone 2022. Genre : Drama / Horror. Country : Australia / United Kingdom / Serbia. Language :...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Contractor': Is the Chris Pine Action Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Desperate times call for desperate measures and in Chris Pine’s new movie, the measures his character takes land him in even deeper waters. Initially titled Violence of Action but renamed The Contractor in November 2021, this action thriller follows James Harper, a discharged U.S. Special Forces Sergeant, who is dismissed with no pension and no funds to care for his family. James turns to a black ops operation for some quick cash but when the operation goes south, he soon finds himself on the run, fighting to stay alive.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spy Kids’ Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

15 Best Adventure Anime to Watch in 2022

These adventure anime to watch in 2022 will take us on a journey!. Aside from the big anime shows that dominate the adventure-themed anime genre, such as One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, Jojo, Naruto, Fairy Tail, SAO, Bleach, and, of course, Dragon Ball, we've compiled a list of 15 of the newest and best adventure anime to watch in 2022. If you're tired of watching some of these well-known shows and want to take a break, you might enjoy some of the titles on our list.
COMICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
322K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy