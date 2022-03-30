ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turbotax’s Intuit under fire over ‘misleading’ ads about free tax filing services – what are your options?

By Joy Dumandan
 2 days ago

THE company behind tax filing software TurboTax is coming under fire for allegedly misleading claims.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Intuit, claiming it's deceiving customers with false advertising about its free services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFIz4_0euFbmLn00
TurboTax is coming under fire 'misleading' claims of free products

The FTC says the company’s ads touting its “free” products mislead consumers into believing they can file their taxes for free with TurboTax.

It found most tax filers can’t use the company’s free service because it is not available to millions of taxpayers.

In the complaint, the FTC accuses Intuit of engaging in a years-long marketing campaign centered on the promise of “free” services.

The FTC pointed out, in at least one ad a disclaimer appeared on the screen while an announcer said “That’s right, TurboTax Free is free. Free, free free free.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg5xM_0euFbmLn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGg8H_0euFbmLn00

Samuel Levine, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, said: “TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for free tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file."

These ads have run during major events, including the Super Bowl, and have also aired during this year’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Mr Levine added: “We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.”

In 2020, the FTC said approximately two-thirds of tax filers could not use TurboTax’s free product.

Intuit has clapped back stating the FTC's arguments are not credible and that it will challenge the lawsuit.

Up until 2021, TurboTax offered a fully free option through the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Free File program.

It highlighted that Intuit delivered 17million free tax filings during the last tax season alone, the most in the industry.

Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit, said: “The fact that Intuit complied with the rules and regulations of one government agency, but is now being targeted by another, demonstrates a significant disconnect.

"With the FTC’s action, companies will be much less willing to enter into public-private partnerships with the government that benefit consumers."

On Tuesday, Intuit said it had already removed ads that the FTC said were deceptive after meeting with its chair Lina Khan.

It added that it'll voluntarily pull down the free, free, free TV ads for the remainder of the tax season in response to the concerns.

What are your free options?

The IRS still offers taxpayers a free file option.

The program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry companies who provide their online tax preparation and filing for free.

It provides two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax online for free.

The first is through guided tax preparation.

This provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. It is no cost to qualifying taxpayers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less qualify.

There is also the free file fillable forms, which are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form.

You should know how to prepare your own tax return using form instructions and IRS publications if needed.

This free option is available to taxpayers whose AGI is greater than $73,000.

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, we have a tax preparation checklist for you to get organized.

Plus, we discuss whether you may be owed child tax credit money in 2022.

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, we have a tax preparation checklist for you to get organized.

Plus, we discuss whether you may be owed child tax credit money in 2022.

