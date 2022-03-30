Column: This teachers' strike is not just about money. It's about respect for public education

I am a mother of two middle-school boys that have been educated by Lake Pend Oreille School District schools since the first grade. Over the last eight years, I have helped in the schools by teaching art, introducing woodworking skills, helping struggling readers, chaperoning field trips and serving as a PTO officer. I truly appreciate […]
Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program?
In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
My daughter came home from school yesterday with a troubling story. During class, her teacher asked the students what they would do if they could travel through time. One student stood up and said, “I would go back to 2020 and stop the election fraud.”
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will still be required to mask up even though public health officials lifted the area’s mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities. The district’s decision hinged on a “tentative” September agreement between LAUSD and United...
WASHINGTON - Public schools have been serving all students free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is likely coming to an end this summer after Congress rejected calls to maintain federal funding to extend the practice. The pandemic disrupted many aspects of education, including the ability for public schools...
For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association. “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
Just as there is no one right way to cook candied yams, there is no one right way to speak English. In fact, there are about 1.5 billion people on this earth who speak English. How do we determine which flavor of English is the "right" flavor? Well, we don't. One of these right flavors of English is called African American English (AAE).
SAN ANTONIO — Adonis Schurmann has 37 years of teaching under her belt. She's currently a middle school history teacher with San Antonio's Northeast ISD and president of the North East Education Association (NEEA). She's seen many educators come and go, but chooses to stay because of how much she loves her job.
One hundred and two years ago, when women gained the right to vote, the League of Women Voters was founded to empower voters and defend democracy. The first League convention in 1920 voted 69 separate items as statements of principle and recommendations for legislation. It is no surprise that education, child welfare and public health were among our top issues then and now.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reminded states and local school districts that they must ensure students with disabilities who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections can continue to safely attend school in person – even as schools drop masking and testing mandates in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for K-12 schools.
MORRISTOWN, Ohio — The Union Local School District has seen a drop in substitute teachers over the years. But at the high school level, it’s doing certain things to cope with the national shortage. "We have hired two full-time substitutes here at the high school,” Principal Zac Shutler...
A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Social issues like anti-Semitism and racism continue to plague the world. Young students learn about some historic events in school, but these days there are more restrictions on lessons in the classroom. An El Paso teacher and high school student say education is key to try and stop history from repeating itself.
Under the proposed Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISAA), a school gets funding based on student needs. The more needs a student has, the more funding a school gets, which is where it could get problematic.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just as parents thought life might get back to normal for students after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, a teachers strike has cast their kids back out of the classroom. The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and labor unions remain at odds over staffing,...
Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students of color disproportionately to cancel their plans to pursue their post-secondary education, according to a new study by the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. Almost a third of Black and Latino students canceled their higher education plans at...
