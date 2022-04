SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Kelly Wells no longer is executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. That job has been eliminated as part of a reorganization. “Kelly Wells has played a major role in growing sports in Shreveport-Bossier, such as bringing Olympic qualifier events, state championships and recreational sporting events to our market,” Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, said in a news release. “We thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

