51 Employers At Thursday BHC Career Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College will be hosting its Career Connections Job Fair Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. More than 150 area employers have registered to attend seeking employees for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities. "That's pretty close to...
Flint, MI—Employer proposals for an annual job fair seeking to connect employers to Flint teenagers with pre-employment training are due at the end of this week. The Summer Youth Initiative Job Fair, or SYI, has been around since the 1990s. Flint & Genesee Education & Talent—a division of the Flint & Genesee Group—became the lead agency for the program in 2006.
BRETHREN — It’s not everyday that a helicopter brings its 60 mph winds over your school and lands right next to it. But on Wednesday, a North Flight Aero Med helicopter landed at Brethren High School giving students quite a show during a showcase of local career paths.
When it comes to the application process, the part that most people probably dread the most is the cover letter. Lots of job seekers feel their resume speaks for itself, so why do they have to bother expanding on their qualifications and interest in the position? Now some candidates are saying they are done with it.
SAGINAW, MI — Recruiters for more than 150 employers plan to attend Saginaw Valley State University’s next job fair. Saginaw Valley State University will host its Spring University-Wide Employment and Networking Fair on Friday, March 25. The event is SVSU’s largest employment fair of the academic year and is free and open to the public.
WHITEWATER
Whitewater High School’s job fair March 16 saw good participation from students, families and prospective employers alike.
The job fair sought to connect students to employment opportunities, including those affiliated with the school’s growing Youth Apprenticeship program and other independent employers.
“I really wanted to make sure there was something for everyone at the...
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers and Veterans took the opportunity to network with employers, while searching for the next path for their careers. Hiring Our Heroes Career Fair brought more than 60 employers to one location, for soldiers and veterans to explore career opportunities. “It’s going to help them...
MARSHALL, Texas - More than 30 companies will be represented at Texas State Technical College’s Industry Job Fair being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, in the South Building on the Marshall campus. The event is for TSTC students and alumni to meet employers that align with the college’s technical programs.
Marisa Rodo, Recruiting Supervisor at Amica Insurance, joins The Rhode Show to share the details of their upcoming Amica Insurance Career Fair on Wednesday, March 16th. If you are looking for a fresh start, register today: https://amica.xor.ai/landing#amica. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair in Lake City. Organizers hope this will help those looking for a job since you don’t have to go traveling out. They will hold on-site interviews so they ask those interested to dress accordingly and come...
Every HR pro knows what to include in job ads: a description, qualifications, company benefits and sometimes a salary range. Something most companies don’t advertise is that they expect the new employee to work without pay — but that didn’t stop one employer from trying it!. ‘A...
Comments / 0