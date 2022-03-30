ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

51 Employers At Thursday BHC Career Fair

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of employers will be available to meet in person with job seekers from 10 a.m. to 2...

Hutch Post

Career Fair coming up April 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College will be hosting its Career Connections Job Fair Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. More than 150 area employers have registered to attend seeking employees for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities. "That's pretty close to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Flint Beat

Employer, applicant deadlines approaching for Flint youth summer job fair

Flint, MI—Employer proposals for an annual job fair seeking to connect employers to Flint teenagers with pre-employment training are due at the end of this week. The Summer Youth Initiative Job Fair, or SYI, has been around since the 1990s. Flint & Genesee Education & Talent—a division of the Flint & Genesee Group—became the lead agency for the program in 2006.
FLINT, MI
GazetteXtra

Whitewater High School job fair links students with employers

WHITEWATER Whitewater High School’s job fair March 16 saw good participation from students, families and prospective employers alike. The job fair sought to connect students to employment opportunities, including those affiliated with the school’s growing Youth Apprenticeship program and other independent employers. “I really wanted to make sure there was something for everyone at the...
WHITEWATER, WI
Moline, IL
KTBS

TSTC to host Industry job fair Thursday

MARSHALL, Texas - More than 30 companies will be represented at Texas State Technical College’s Industry Job Fair being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, in the South Building on the Marshall campus. The event is for TSTC students and alumni to meet employers that align with the college’s technical programs.
MARSHALL, TX
WPRI

Amica Insurance hosts career fair

Marisa Rodo, Recruiting Supervisor at Amica Insurance, joins The Rhode Show to share the details of their upcoming Amica Insurance Career Fair on Wednesday, March 16th. If you are looking for a fresh start, register today: https://amica.xor.ai/landing#amica. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode...
ECONOMY
WCJB

CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair in Lake City. Organizers hope this will help those looking for a job since you don’t have to go traveling out. They will hold on-site interviews so they ask those interested to dress accordingly and come...
LAKE CITY, FL
Hr Morning

Yikes! Job ad seeks employee to work without pay

Every HR pro knows what to include in job ads: a description, qualifications, company benefits and sometimes a salary range. Something most companies don’t advertise is that they expect the new employee to work without pay — but that didn’t stop one employer from trying it!. ‘A...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

