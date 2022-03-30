ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Discounted Duvets, Bedsheets and More at Gravity Blankets

 2 days ago
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s easy to forget the importance of comfortable bedding when we place so much emphasis on other sleep habits. When experts tell us to put away our phones, seal out light and limit caffeine before bed, they fail to recognize the significance of supportive linens. But this is where Gravity Blankets comes in. The brand makes some of our favorite sleep essentials, including weighted blankets, duvet covers and bedsheets. And right now, you can pick up a bunch of Gravity’s offerings for 20% off through March 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUGoM_0euFadId00
Z Weighted Dual-Sided Blanket Gravity

We’ve recently fallen in love with the Z Weighted Blanket for its dual-sided fabric, gridded stitching that keeps the glass beads in place and removable duvet cover that’s machine-washable. Truth be told, it’s the type of blanket we enjoy using throughout the home on days both hot and cold.

Interested in upgrading your nighttime linens? Assess your current sleeping environment to determine what needs replacing or shop the entire sale to find something you didn’t know you needed.

