Unresponsive man with gunshot wound dropped off at Tacoma hospital

Tacoma police car File photo of Tacoma PD car. (Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound who is believed to have been a passenger in a car involved in a Tacoma shooting was dropped off at a hospital Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., South Sound 911 received reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue. A vehicle was reported to have left the scene with a passenger who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a possible crime scene.

Tacoma police said that at 9:11 p.m. a driver dropped off an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. The driver then left the hospital grounds.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Police said they believe the man’s injuries happened during the Sheridan Avenue shooting.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were at both scenes.

