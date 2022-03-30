L.A.'s homelessness crisis boils over: Pain, confusion, anger and a congressional F-bomb

Los Angeles authorities on Thursday began fencing off a Little Tokyo plaza where a growing homeless encampment proliferated during the pandemic. “It’s been happening all around Little Tokyo,” said Mario Correa of J-Town Action and Solidarity. “Kevin de León has been aggressive about sweeps.” L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León’s office said that Toriumi Plaza, at the […]
Most parents will absorb the brunt of any rough economic situation in order to protect and provide for their children. Making those kinds of sacrifices gets even harder when there’s no home to make them in and when a family ends up on the streets. California has the largest number of people — more than […]
From the outside, the Hope on Alvarado apartments look pretty much like any new development. The building northwest of downtown is five stories high, its floor-to-ceiling windows and steel exterior giving it a modern-industrial feel. But inside, things look different than your average brand-new apartment complex. The units are steel...
Possessions of a homeless person on Capital Mall Drive in Sacramento on Saturday, September 11, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A Constitutional Amendment was introduced in the California legislature yesterday that would create an account that 5 percent of General Funds tax revenue would be transferred to for ten years to address housing and homelessness.
Finding a new permanent home for the Austin court where homeless people go to resolve misdemeanor cases has triggered more pushback from nearby residents — a result likely to once again extend a search that appeared to be over a year and a half ago. Earlier this year, residents...
Echo Park, California — Los Angeles Police Department investigators officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen on video jumping an intersection in this neighborhood, CBS Los Angeles reports. The video, which has gone viral, was recorded at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday and shows the vehicle speeding...
The United States has the largest incarcerated population in the world, and Black Americans are overrepresented in its ranks. We tend to think of the problem largely in terms of overcrowded state and federal prisons, but there’s another force driving mass incarceration: local jails. Jail populations grew dramatically over...
Comments / 2