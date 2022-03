Microsoft says it will respect the outcome of the current union drive from workers at Activision Blizzard, no matter the outcome. The union of Raven Software staff – called the Game Workers Alliance (GWA) – formed at the start of this year and gave studio owner Activision Blizzard time to recognise it, which the company failed to do so. This led the GWA to file a union election with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB).

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 DAYS AGO