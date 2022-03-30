ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn High School students mourn classmate killed in crash

By Daryl Matthews
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Students at Glenn High School in Kernersville are remembering the life of Ethan Creason after learning of his passing early Tuesday morning.

Samantha Melquist, a classmate and choir member with Ethan, said she learned about his passing during 4th period.

“I saw everybody crying, and I didn’t know what was going on. And I asked one of the other choir members, and he said Ethan had died this morning. I didn’t know how to react,” Melquist said.

Makenzie Akins said her friend Ethan was well-rounded. He played baseball and lacrosse, and when he wasn’t on the field, music was his passion.

“He was really talented, guitar, singing, just everything to do with music. It was like second nature to him,” Akins said.

His classmates called him a jack of all trades. Ethan was part of the school choir, an acapella group.

“Every time we were in class, all you could hear was Ethan over everybody else because he has such a booming and beautiful voice,” Melquist said.

Glenn High School’s principal described Ethan as an all-around fantastic student.

Ethan died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a tree and caught on fire on Hastings Road in Kernersville.

