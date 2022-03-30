ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmakers target fentanyl as opioid overdoses surge

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

One bill would make it...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Fentanyl overdose crisis strategy unveiled by Gov. Polis, state lawmakers

After much anticipation, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers and district attorneys joined Gov. Jared Polis at the Capitol on Thursday to introduce legislation aimed at addressing the rise in fentanyl overdose deaths in Colorado. They propose increasing penalties for people who manufacture, sell or distribute the powerful synthetic opioid while requiring people convicted of […] The post Fentanyl overdose crisis strategy unveiled by Gov. Polis, state lawmakers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
deseret.com

Experts say the U.S. might not see the next COVID-19 surge coming

The United States may be vulnerable to an unseen surge of COVID-19 cases right now, according to multiple health experts. Why it matters: The United States has reached a lull period in the coronavirus outbreak. All of that could be upended without much foresight because of how Americans are currently handling the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Lawmakers#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Los Angeles Times
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
deseret.com

This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
FITSNews

South Carolina Is Seeing A ‘Fentanyl Surge’

In the fifth season of the hit detective series Bosch, local investigators are trying desperately to get federal authorities to pay attention to a “pill mill” operation involving synthetic opioids. Basically, the ringleaders of this pill mill bribe junkies to get prescriptions filled at local pharmacies – taking the drugs they obtain and reselling them on the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Albany Herald

US drug overdose deaths reach another record high as deaths from fentanyl surge

Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States as deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surge to unprecedented levels. An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to provisional data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy