ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local credit union last summer. Michelle Simons, 22, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 24 in connection to thefts that allegedly happened over the course of several days in August 2021. According to the indictments handed up, Simons is charged with allegedly stealing $3,115.20 from Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira from August 16 through August 20.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO