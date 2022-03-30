Auburn Easter Hop schedule for April 2

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through Friday, through April 15. The City of Auburn invites you to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer. The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Step into ICON Park’s bunny garden starting next week for family photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny Garden Experience is returning to Icon Park for the last weekend in March and then running April 2-16. The photo opportunities will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On April 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails come join the fun at the Spring in Dixie CTR. This event is by Region 5 NATRC. You can get tickets at natrc5.org/events.Spring In Dixie CTR 2022.
Ok all you couch potatoes! Time to rise and shine and head down to the Down East Family YMCA and participate in the 8th Annual Couch Potato .0008K on April 1st!. This is the 8th Annual "Race" hosted by the Down East Family YMCA and it gets longer every year!. Race times are 8:30, 10AM, 12 Noon and 3 PM. Entry costs are $10 and you get a fantastic T-shirt (while supplies last)
As the regular season finishes up three games on the road, one against Vermillion County Bobcats and two against the Peoria Rivermen, the finalizing of the playoffs will be done, and we'll know who the Storm are up against in Round 1. As it sits, the teams going to playoffs...
Comments / 0