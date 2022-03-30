ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best WWI movies of all time

By Annalise Mantz
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a movie night? Watch one of the...

www.michigansthumb.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
Connecticut Post

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
ComicBook

Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Says These Two Things Can Ruin a Blockbuster Movie

Ryan Reynolds has officially begun sizing up production on the third Deadpool film. Marvel studios and the actor have finally found the perfect person to helm the threequel in Shawn Levy, leading fans to believe that things can only go up from here. Deadpool 3 is also set to bring back Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films, to pen the script.
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
ABC 15 News

Movie ticket prices & the future of film

The pandemic impacted so many industries, but it may have completely transformed the movie business. Between lockdowns, quarantine and the growing popularity of streaming services, movie theaters across the nation have had to adapt to the new normal. That included putting safety precautions in place, requiring masks and social distancing, as well as increased sanitation to their facilities.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream ‘CODA,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ and Other Oscar-Winning Films

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. The 2022 Oscars have come and gone, and what a show it was.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind-the-Scenes Scramble for Oscar Tickets Left Insiders FumingWhere to Watch Oscar-Winning Film 'Belfast' OnlineTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Performance Apple’s CODA made history for becoming the first streaming film to win best picture, while Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor and...
EW.com

Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?. Here is some food for thought. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in...
94.1 KRNA

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ Cost a Combined $1 Billion to Make

Granted Wikipedia is not the most reliable source for information on Hollywood budgets (or really anything) but it claims that Avengers: Infinity War cost Marvel “$325-400 million” and Endgame cost “$356-400 million.” And generally, that’s the range of budgets you see for the movies online. (Maybe everyone else is just using Wikipedia for their numbers.) Combined, that would put the budget of the two movies at approximately $681-800 million total.
Complex

‘Spy Kids’ Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
