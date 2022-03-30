Best WWI movies of all time

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
